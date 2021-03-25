The fire at an apartment building at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station started in a bathroom and was accidental, according to Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Emerson.

A resident of an apartment at 739 Pegasus St. was showering Tuesday afternoon when he noticed smoke coming from the ceiling and called the fire department, said Deputy Fire Chief Donald Koslosky.

Emerson said Wednesday that investigators learned the fire was caused by the bathroom’s exhaust fan.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit, but the heat and smoke spread to two others in the two-story building.

Everyone evacuated safely but residents stayed in a hotel temporarily because firefighters shut off water and heat due to damage to the utilities.

Emerson said the building’s owner, Brunswick Landing Venture, was trying to get tenants back into their apartments on Wednesday, though a few of the units will remain vacant longer.

