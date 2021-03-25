The West Bath school board approved a proposed $3.9 million budget Wednesday that, if approved by voters, will carry a flat tax rate.

The current property tax rate is $10.50 per $1,000 of valuation, according to the town website. This means a West Bath home valued at $200,000 carries a $2,100 annual tax bill.

