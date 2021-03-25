Despite resistance from some staff, parents, students and board members, Freeport still plans to bring high school students back on April 5 for five-days-a-week, in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by Superintendent Becky Foley, since the board decided in August to allow Foley discretion in moving school schedules between, remote, hybrid and full, in-person learning.

Amanda Myers, a nurse practitioner and the mother of two Regional School Unit 5 students, asked to delay the move until April 26.

“The way this information dribbled into the community of students, parents and staff elicited confusion and anxiety unnecessarily,” Myers told the school board Wednesday. “I want to ask you to pause, and ask yourselves, ‘why now?’ We are so close. In the context of a yearlong pandemic, we are mere weeks away from teachers and staff members having the opportunity to be fully vaccinated.”

Teachers and students also raised objections.

According to Foley, 31 students and 10 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in RSU 5, which serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham. This includes five new positive cases in students in the past 14 days and a staff member at Freeport High School who tested positive on Wednesday.

Foley said there has been no evidence of in-school transmission of the virus.

“This is the only way to ensure equitable learning for all,” Foley said, noting that not all students have access to the same resources while learning remotely.

“We have almost one in four students who are economically disadvantaged in RSU 5, we have others who are struggling with mental health challenges, others are struggling just from a lack of routine – hybrid is not working for them,” Foley said.

Foley stated that 35% of RSU 5 high schoolers are failing a class and 18 percent are failing two or more.

“We need them back five-days-a-week to best support them,” Foley added. “The less fortunate do not have the ability to weather the storm in the same manner as those with more.”

Board member Maddy Vertenten also spoke against some details of plan, specifically the rollout.

“We have undermined our staff and our own progress in the district by making a quick decision without input from multiple stakeholders and, as a board member, obviously I could not be more disappointed in us,” Vertenten said.

Vertenten said that she is in favor of returning the high school students to school five days a week but asked that it is pushed back to April 26 or May 3.

