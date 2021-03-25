Carol “Abhi” Louise Locke Dolloff Hudson 1928 – 2021 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Carol “Abhi” Louise Locke Dolloff Hudson peacefully passed away under the loving care of her daughter Susy and friends (Betsy, Bill, and Ginny) in St. Petersburg, Fla. on March 16, 2021. She was Born on July 10, 1928 to Wilbur and Carolyn Locke of Springfield, Mass. She graduated in 1950 from Bates College in Lewiston with a five year Nursing degree. In August of that same year she married Attorney Arthur Dean Dolloff of Topsham and together they raised five children in the Brunswick – Topsham area. She was employed for several years as a Registered Nurse at Parkview Memorial Hospital where she worked as tirelessly caring for her patients as she did her own children. In 1974 Carol received her Master’s Degree in Death and Dying from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt. She went on to lecture on Death and Dying, helped create the Hospice in Brunswick in the late ’70’s, and later worked as a Hospice Nurse as well. She married her second husband Robert “Sid” Hudson of Freeport in July of 1982. For much of her adult life she was a dedicated political activist and organizer for a number of Democratic causes. The Antipoverty League, Head Start, the Civil Rights Movement, the Women’s Rights Movement, the Antiwar Movement, and the Occupy Wall Street Movement all benefited from her dedication, her courage, and her leadership. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick in ’60’s and ’70’s. Ahbi also believed in Zen Buddhism and practiced meditation. In recent years, she was a member of the St. Petersburg Quakers and was devoted to causes focused on improving people’s lives. During their marriage she and Sid traveled and lived across the country and around the world until finally settling in St. Petersburg in 2011 where she had more time to create beautiful and whimsical collages for all of her family and friends. We will miss her crazy laugh, her big heart, and her keen insight, but her “sparkly” spirit lives on. She was preceded in death by husband Robert “Sid” Hudson; son Arthur “Dean” Dolloff Jr., daughter Amy “Connie” Dolloff; sister Jane Bruer; and granddaughter, Karen Dolloff. She is survived by son Mark Dolloff and his wife Shelly Dolloff of Turner, son Jonathan Dolloff and his wife Jennifer Larson of North Branch, Minn., daughter Susan Dolloff-Cremers and her partner William Kingston of West Cork, Ireland, and daughter Priya Jabar-Dolloff and her wife Catherine Jabar-Dolloff of Rio Rancho, N.M.; her sisters Anne Alach of Cambridge, Mass. and Connie Locke of Portland; her grandchildren, James Dolloff, Matthew Dolloff, Kaylene Dolloff, Hannah Dolloff, Amelia Dolloff, Gwendolyn Cremers, Gaya Cremers, Katy Rickard, Lennon Jabar-Dolloff; great-grandchildren, Sophia Dolloff, Kayla Dolloff, Ezekiel Aikoriogie, and Parker Dolloff; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. A private service for family and friends will be held on a later date.

