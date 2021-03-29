Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Thur.  4/1  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Thur.  4/1  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Mon.  4/5  5 p.m.  City Council

Tues.  4/6  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  4/6  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Pesticide Management Advisory Committee

Wed.  4/7  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland Board

Wed.  4/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

