Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Thur. 4/1 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Thur. 4/1 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Mon. 4/5 5 p.m. City Council
Tues. 4/6 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 4/6 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Pesticide Management Advisory Committee
Wed. 4/7 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Board
Wed. 4/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
