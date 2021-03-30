The city of Portland is seeking input from the business community as it gauges interest in bringing a bike share program to Portland for the summer of 2022, according to the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Officials say a bike share program would help the city meet its sustainability goals by encouraging residents and visitors to ride bikes for short in-town trips, as well as connections to bus, ferry and rail transit hubs within the city.
The survey can be found at .https://bit.ly/3fjlJBk.
