The city of Portland is seeking input from the business community as it gauges interest in bringing a bike share program to Portland for the summer of 2022, according to the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say a bike share program would help the city meet its sustainability goals by encouraging residents and visitors to ride bikes for short in-town trips, as well as connections to bus, ferry and rail transit hubs within the city.

The survey can be found at .https://bit.ly/3fjlJBk.

