The Small Business Administration will open The Shuttered Venues Operator Grant Program for applications on April 8.

The program provides financial relief to live venue operators, theatrical producers, live performing arts operators, museums and movie theaters that have seen financial losses due to COVID-19.

The grants are open to eligible businesses that were operating as of Feb. 29, 2020. Grant amounts will equal either 45% of an entity’s 2019 gross revenue, or $10 million, whichever is less.

For the first 14 days of the application window, priority will be given to businesses that suffered a revenue loss of 90% or greater from April to December 2020. For the second 14 days, priority will be given to businesses that realized a revenue loss of 70% or greater from April to December 2020. Businesses with revenue losses in excess of 25% can apply after the first two priority windows.

More information can be found at bit.ly/3w0eJiF.

