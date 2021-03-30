Great Portland Council of Governments and Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System recently released the final Transit Tomorrow plan, which lays out a 30-year strategic road map for public transportation priorities in the greater Portland area.

The plan includes strategies to enhance access to transit, increase the frequency of public transit, improve rapid transit options and policies that encourage more density along priority transportation corridors to ramp up the use of public transit. The full plan can be accessed at bit.ly/3fjrWNM.

