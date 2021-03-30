A year ago, we moved to rural Maine from a more populated part of the state to do what we can to avoid COVID, and it has been one challenge after another to stay abreast of the news. I hate reading the paper electronically, so I know I am part of the problem, but it is much more global than my idiosyncrasies. The only local store no longer has the Press Herald on its newsstand.

On March 23, I tried to watch the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team beat Syracuse on their way to the NCAA tournament. We have not had TV for 20 years or more, so we were surprised to find we did not have access to ESPN. But, in spite of the thousands of options available, it most often seems that what I want to watch – like a particular Patriots game – requires some obscure kind of fee that we were not aware of.

So, I write to thank you for providing coverage of the game to go with my morning coffee. I suspect they won the game because they are coached by one of the more sensitive people in the sport. Geno wasn’t at the game because he was out with COVID, but his spirit was there, as is the spirit of the folks who got me a report of the game to read in rural Maine the next morning (“UConn storms to Sweet 16,” March 24, Page B12), even though the game wasn’t over until two hours after I had gone to bed.

Thanks for your help.

Jim Tierney

Brownfield

