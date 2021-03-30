I am writing to say a big public “thank you” to the good folks down at the Walmart Pharmacy in Brunswick, where I just got my COVID-19 vaccination shot.

My family knows I am something of an old scaredy-cat when it comes to needles. In fact, I used to refuse Novocaine from my dentist, preferring to white-knuckle my way through the drilling and filling of cavities rather than get a shot in the gums. That sounds stupid, I know, but it made sense at the time.

But my wife said if I didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, I should plan to be a shut-in for the foreseeable future while she was out enjoying life among people. So I signed up. I was not too keen on getting a shot in a commercial establishment with people shopping on all sides, but that’s what was available when we signed up, so off we went to Walmart.

The people helping us couldn’t have been nicer, and best of all, the shot didn’t hurt at all. Either they’ve improved the needles since my childhood, or possibly my fear was overblown even if based on a reasonable childhood dislike of being stabbed in any way, shape or form. Also, we got candy bars afterward. Yes, we bought those ourselves, but now I see the beauty of getting injections, if you must, in a place with a well-stocked candy aisle.

I urge my fellow trypanophobes to get on board the vaccination train.

Christopher Jones

Brunswick

