While I wholeheartedly applaud Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau’s and labor advocates’ proposal to overhaul the unemployment system in order to address the crisis caused by the pandemic, I reject the dangerous premise that “the blame lies with an international company,” to quote a reporter’s paraphrase of Fecteau.

This, and Fecteau’s references that the system is “speaking a foreign language,” perpetuate xenophobia that obscures the history of then-Gov. Paul LePage’s decision to work with this company in order to save the state money – to profit off overseas labor to reduce costs in Maine.

Since FDR first launched unemployment insurance, there has been a public fight by Republicans and austerity politics to gut it, and I applaud Fecteau’s fighting back.

That said, he can advocate reform without scapegoating the India-based company for these deep institutional failures. Don’t blame a business for taking a contract. Instead, look at the intentions of those who sought them out.

In the age of mounting anti-Asian rhetoric and racist attacks, comments like these stoke the fire. We can have a conversation about the merits of government contracts without it. Do not sow division between unemployed workers in Maine and workers in India. The issue is not a foreign one. In fact, they have more in common with each other than with any politician who would create a system that would leave so many desperate and wanting.

Exploitation of labor of the poor by the wealthy is a global issue – to point fingers at India redirects from the tyrants in our own backyard.

Arlo Hennessey
Gray

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles