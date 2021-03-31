I have been listening to the gun control debate since I was a child, when the first mass campus shooter, Charles Whitman, gunned down 45 people, killing 14, from the Tower at the University of Texas-Austin in 1966.

I have been listening since the National Rifle Association voiced support for gun control the next year, after Black Panthers carried shotguns to the California State Capitol.

I have been listening since 2004, the year of the expiration of a 10-year federal ban on assault weapons, a law that had been supported by Ronald Reagan. Now, I hear Sen. Ted Cruz screaming that the gun control debate is “ridiculous theater.”

Please. Has anyone considered that I have a right to walk down the street or the shopping aisle or go to church without having to worry that I may get shot, at random, for no reason at all except that the shooter was having “a really bad day“?

Bob Sessums
North Yarmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles