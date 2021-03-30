BRUNSWICK — Longtime Bowdoin College men’s basketball coach and Tim Gilbride announced his retirement on Tuesday, effective at the end of the current academic year.

Gilbride, who is also an assistant athletic director, coached the Polar Bears for 35 seasons. He won a program-best 494 games Gilbride also served as the Bowdoin men’s soccer coach from 1985-99, where he won 104 games.

“It has been a remarkable and extremely rewarding experience to have served as the men’s basketball coach and men’s soccer coach at Bowdoin,” Gilbride said in a statement Wednesday.

Gilbride was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. He led the Bowdoin men’s basketball team to 20 New England Small College Athletic Conference postseason appearances.

He earned NESCAC coach of the year honors in 2007-08, when the Polar Bears 22-7 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

In 1997-98, Gilbride became the first coach in NCAA history to lead a men’s soccer and a men’s basketball team to an NCAA tournament berth in the same year.

“The positive impact Tim Gilbride has made within the Bowdoin community extends well beyond Morrell Gym and we are grateful for his 35-year devotion to the mission of the college,” Bowdon athletic director Tim Ryan said in a statement.

