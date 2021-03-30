WATERVILLE — Rochelle Hager was a happy person, an executive chef who was 10 years sober from addiction when she was killed Monday in a freak accident by a tree branch that struck her car in high winds in Farmington.

Hager, 31, was engaged to the love of her life, Brittanie Lynn Ritchie.

“We were getting married October 16 — we had already gotten the venue and photographer and everything,” Ritchie said Tuesday.

Ritchie, 28, said she was talking with Hager by cell phone when the crash occurred Monday as Hager was driving south just before 10 a.m. on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington. A pine tree limb crashed onto the roof of Hager’s 2015 Nissan Rogue, killing her instantly.

“It happened really quick,” Ritchie said. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing. She didn’t see the tree coming. It was instant.”

Ritchie was speaking Tuesday in a phone interview, just after leaving a Waterville florist shop to head to the crash site about 35 miles away.

Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles said after the crash Monday that Hager was pronounced dead at the scene near 833 Knowlton Corner Road. After impact, the car appeared to have crossed the centerline and come to a rest in the northbound lane.

Ritchie spoke tearfully Tuesday about how she and Hager, whom friends referred to as “Roe,” met in June last year through a mutual friend and fell in love. Hager was popular on Tiktok and the couple shared their story with fans on that site.

“We had a following on Tiktok, and she was all about positivity and making people laugh,” Ritchie said. “She was that kind of person. She was my son’s best friend.”

Ritchie, who works in the mental health field, said her two children, Jensyn, 9, and Trestyn, 4, loved Hager, who was teaching Jensyn how to cook.

“She was executive chef at The Woodlands in Waterville and was chef at Amici’s Cucina before that,” Ritchie said.

Woodlands is an assisted living facility on West River Road in Waterville. Hager was in Farmington Monday as part of her job, Ritchie said. A message left Tuesday for a Woodlands spokesperson was not immediately returned.

But Amici’s owner Mary Carpinito said Tuesday that she had heard about the car crash Monday but did not know who the victim was. When she learned via Facebook Monday night that it was Hager, she was shocked.

“She was one of our chefs,” Carpinito said. “She was very nice, had a positive attitude, big smile always on her face. When I heard who it was, my heart just stopped. You just never know. She was such a sweet, sweet person.”

Hager had grown up in Florida but her parents live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to Ritchie. She said Hager moved to Maine in August.

“She was a huge advocate for addiction and she survived it and was clean for over 10 years,” she said. “When she got through that, she went to culinary school in Florida. She was amazing.”

A celebration of life is being planned for Hager in Pittsburgh and another one may also be held in Florida, where she had more relatives and friends, according to Ritchie.

This story will be updated.

