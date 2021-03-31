LISBON — A local man sustained serious head injuries Tuesday night when his motorcycle struck a deer near 72 Ferry Road, police Chief Ryan McGee said.

James Bragg, 33, was headed north on a 2008 Yamaha Raider when he struck the deer, the chief said. Bragg was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by Lisbon Emergency.

McGee said Bragg was not wearing a helmet.

The Lisbon Police Department responded at 8:10 p.m. along with Lisbon Fire Department and Lisbon Emergency. The Lewiston Police Department was called to assist with accident reconstruction.

The accident is under investigation and witnesses are asked to call the Lisbon Police Department at 353-2500, ext. 1 and ask to speak with Detective Christopher Sibley.

