An employee at the Winslow Town Office tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week closure of in-person business. The office reopens April 12.
Town Manager Erica LaCroix said all those who were in the Town Office on Friday, March 26, are considered close contacts and must quarantine until April 7. The office is closing for a two-week period. Staff will work from home when able.
The town initially announced an exposure Monday, planning to close for at least the remainder of the week.
The City of Waterville will handle motor vehicle registrations. All meetings held over Zoom will continue as scheduled.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden pooch drops doggie doo in White House hallway
-
Business
Maine seafood industry to receive new $17 million bailout
-
Local & State
Man who killed UNE student in Massachusetts was mentally ill, judge finds
-
Sports
NFL notebook: League plans to remove restrictions for vaccinated personnel
-
Coastal Journal
Aerial technology taking flight to count birds on Harpswell island
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.