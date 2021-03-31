An employee at the Winslow Town Office tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week closure of in-person business. The office reopens April 12.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix said all those who were in the Town Office on Friday, March 26, are considered close contacts and must quarantine until April 7. The office is closing for a two-week period. Staff will work from home when able.

The town initially announced an exposure Monday, planning to close for at least the remainder of the week.

The City of Waterville will handle motor vehicle registrations. All meetings held over Zoom will continue as scheduled.

