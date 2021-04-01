MADAWASKA — The state of Maine has awarded the construction contract for a new bridge that will connect the northern part of the state to the Canadian province of New Brunswick.
The project will replace the century-old Edmundston–Madawaska Bridge. The Maine Department of Transportation said Thursday the current bridge is nearing the end of its useful life. The bridge has also been subject to a five-ton weight limit since 2017, and that has created a significant detour for drivers.
Maine DOT said the total project is expected to cost $97.5 million. The state awarded the construction contract to Reed & Reed Inc. of Woolwich, Maine.
The new bridge will cross the St. John River at about a 45-degree angle and be located about 1,400 feet upstream from the existing bridge, the transportation department said.
The competition date for the project is estimated at June 30, 2025. Construction is set to begin later in April.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden launches community corps to promote COVID vaccinations
-
Business
The U.S. set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College imposes temporary quarantine to slow COVID-19 outbreak
-
Sports
Bowdoin women’s basketball coach Adrienne Shibles to lead USA Basketball U16 team
-
Times Record
Land trust, library trust to host Maine birds lecture
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.