Maine is reporting 283 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the second day in a row in which cases topped 250. There were no additional deaths.

As the vaccination effort accelerates, Maine is experiencing an increase in daily case counts among populations who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

The seven-day daily average of new cases has increased from 196.4 a week ago to 231.4 on Thursday. That’s still far below the peak of more than 600 cases per day in mid-January, but cases have been on an upward swing.

Meanwhile, 435,700 people in Maine have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, representing 32.4 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population. Also, 277,098, or 20.6 percent of the population, have received a final dose.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will address the media at 2 p.m. today.

The vaccination program is expected to continue to accelerate next week, as Maine is receiving a record 54,790 doses, mostly caused by an influx of additional Johnson & Johnson doses.

National news reports on Wednesday said 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were spoiled at a Baltimore manufacturing facility, but it will not affect next week’s supply. According to a company statement, the manufacturer, Emergent Biosolutions, was not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture doses for Johnson & Johnson and that the bath that was ruined was “never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process.”

Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman, said in a statement that “our federal partners have confirmed that Maine will receive the full scheduled allocation of 20,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. The doses of J&J vaccine that Maine will receive were not manufactured in the affected facility.”

The increase in vaccine doses allocated for Maine could shorten the timeline for people younger than 50 to get their shots. Maine is currently lagging behind most states for expanding eligibility to all adults to get vaccinated.

Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have either already opened up eligibility for all adults or plan to do so before April 19, when anyone 16 and older in Maine could schedule a vaccine, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation health policy research center.

John Porter, spokesman for MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center, said appointments at MaineHealth sites, which include the Scarborough Downs mass vaccination site and others, are filled up for next week, but they are ready for an increase in doses.

“As far as expanding the age eligibility, we’re very confident we could handle any demand that would come with that,” Porter said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: