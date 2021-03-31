A huge influx of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will allow Maine next week to break records of doses for its state COVID-19 vaccination program, according to federal data released on Wednesday.

Maine is slated to receive 54,790 doses for its state vaccination program next week, a record high number for the state program, largely due to a spike in Johnson & Johnson doses from 8,100 this week to 20,600 next week. In total, that’s an increase of 9,590 doses this week for the state vaccination program.

Also, Maine reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five additional deaths.

The jump in vaccine doses could accelerate the timeline for people younger than 50 to get their shots.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, in remarks to the media on Tuesday, noted that with robust supplies, this week is a great time for anyone 50 and older to get a shot without having to scramble for an appointment.

He said if Maine wants to return to being “Vacationland” it must first be “Vaccinationland.”

Shah said health officials are constantly evaluating the balance between supply and demand of doses, and when there’s too much supply and not enough demand, will open eligibility to more age categories.

For this week and at least through next week, vaccine supplies will be robust.

Those 50 and older became eligible for vaccination on March 23. As of now, eligibility for all adults age 16 and older is slated to begin on April 19, if the state does not advance that timeline for younger people.

The 54,790 doses does not include doses sent directly to the federal retail pharmacy program, which this week is about 23,000, but is not yet known for next week. The retail pharmacy program allocation for the following week is typically released over the weekend.

If the retail pharmacy allocation is similar to this week’s, Maine would receive nearly 78,000 doses next week, which would be a record number of total doses sent to the state. Maine had a record high number of doses this week, with about 72,000 doses.

But despite increasing numbers of people getting vaccinated, case counts remain high, as the virus still is circulating among people not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 50,504 positive cases of COVID-19, and 743 deaths.

Through Wednesday, 426,899 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, or 31.76 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 265,887 — 19.78 percent — have received their final dose.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: