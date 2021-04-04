April has arrived! And with it, the adage “April showers bring May flowers” gets posted on every rainy day. There is quite a bit of truth in this saying, though.

There is a chance for some flurries or snow showers on Monday, but those will be limited to higher terrain. There could be an inch or two of total accumulation around daybreak Monday, but that will melt through the day.

Monday begins with passing showers and thick clouds. Given the nearby ocean storm, the entire day will be pretty dreary.

Temperatures only make it into the 40s Monday afternoon. Combined with a north wind gusting to 30 mph, it will feel quite raw outside.

The storm wobbles east on Tuesday, slowly pulling the rain with it.

After a morning sprinkle, Tuesday afternoon should be dry with lingering clouds. High temperatures get closer t0 50°. Wind gusts subside quite a bit for Tuesday, too.

A shift in the jet stream will let the storm move away. Since Maine will no longer be under the influence of this storm, temperatures begin to climb!

High temperatures Wednesday will settle in the 50s with some clouds.

By the end of the week, inland spots will have a chance at the low 60s. Dry weather looks more likely for Thursday and Friday, but showers may return for the weekend. Stay tuned as we get closer for more details.

