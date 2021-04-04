PORTLAND – William C. Scott Jr., 96, of East Commonwealth Drive died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born in Portland on May 26, 1924, the son of the late William C. Sr. and Olivette (Brosseau) Scott. He graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1943 and then from Northeastern Business College in 1948.

Bill enlisted and served in the United States Army right out of high school and served from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. He served in New Guinea, Japan, Philippians and the Occupation of Japan.

On Oct. 7, 1950, Bill married the love of his life, Patricia A. Monahan.

Once Bill returned from the war he went to work for the United States Postal Service where he worked as a Supply Management Officer until his retirement, after 32 years of service, in 1978.

In his spare time Bill was a life member of the South Portland VFW Post #832, Harold T. Andrews Post of the American Legion, DAV Northern Chapter, and was a 13-year volunteer at the Viking Nursing Home in Cape Elizabeth.

Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Scott; a sister, Dorothy A. Keefe, a brother, Richard L. Scott.

He is survived by close friends, Robert J. Sr. and Marie Munson of Florida, their children, his godson, Robert J. Munson Jr. of Ogunquit, Tammy and her wife Jennifer Munson of Westbrook, and Michele and her husband, Anthony Hadley of Alabama; special friends and neighbors, Roger Jones and his wife, Francine Goudy of Portland

Visiting hours celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial, with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Following state guidelines, masks are mandatory. To view Bill’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

