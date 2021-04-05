Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 4/8 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 4/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Sat. 4/10 8 a.m. Town Council Workshop
Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 4/12 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 4/13 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 4/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Mon. 4/12 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 4/14 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 4/15 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 4/13 7 p.m. Planning Board
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Sun. 4/11 9 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues, 4/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Fri. 4/9 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group
Mon. 4/12 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee
Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 4/15 7 p.m. Town Council
