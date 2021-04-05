Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  4/8  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  4/8  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Sat.  4/10  8 a.m.  Town Council Workshop

Mon.  4/12  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Thur.  4/15  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  4/12  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  4/12  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  4/13  9 a.m.  Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  4/8  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Mon.  4/12  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  4/14  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  4/15  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  4/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Sun.  4/11  9 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Mon.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Tues,  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  4/8  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  4/8  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  4/8  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Fri.  4/9  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

Mon.  4/12  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee

Mon.  4/12  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  4/14  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  4/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  4/15  7 p.m.  Town Council

