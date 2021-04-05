Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 4/8 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 4/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Sat. 4/10 8 a.m. Town Council Workshop

Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 4/12 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 4/13 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 4/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Mon. 4/12 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 4/14 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Thur. 4/15 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 4/13 7 p.m. Planning Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Sun. 4/11 9 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues, 4/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. School Committee

Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Fri. 4/9 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

Mon. 4/12 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee

Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 4/15 7 p.m. Town Council

