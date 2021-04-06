Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to look for a missing teenager, who was last seen Monday night at the Irving Circle K convenience store and gas station in Bethel.

Mackenzie Zitoli of Roxbury, Maine, may be accompanied by 26-year-old Tyler Streeter of New York, said Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a news release. Zitoli was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday.

Moss said authorities believe Zitoli and Streeter may be in a black 2008 Ford Focus with a smashed-out rear window and green rims. The car’s license plate number is New York plate KKG9112.

Anyone with information about Zitoli’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Augusta Regional Communication Center at (207) 624-7076.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: