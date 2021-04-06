BRUNSWICK — Brunswick High School boys basketball coach Todd Hanson announced he was resigning after 25 seasons in the program.

“Well, he certainly put us on the map and created a new standard of basketball at Brunswick,” said Brunswick athletic director Jeff Ramich. “What makes him such a great coach is that he’s a great teacher and relates well with the kids on and off the floor.”

Hanson, who 314 games and the 2002 Class A state title, announced his decision on his Twitter account.

At 29 years old, Hanson became Brunswick boys basketball coach in 1996 and slowly built the program into a Class A contender. The Dragons went undefeated in 2002, winning the program’s lone Gold Ball.

Hanson is a Waterville Senior High School graduate, winning a Class A Gold Ball in 1985 with the Purple Panthers.

Ramich said Hanson will be difficult to be replace.

“From the youth summer camps all the way up to the high school level, he built the program from the ground up while doing it the right way,” said Ramich. “It’s the little things like that that we’re going to miss the most. He made our program a family.”

