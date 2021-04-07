Brunswick-based Independence Association received a $50,000 challenge gift for its Campaign for Independence & Growth. The anonymous donor will match dollar-for-dollar all gifts to the campaign through June 30, according to the association.

“There has never been a better time to assist Mainers with disabilities in obtaining full and inclusive lives in their chosen communities,” said Independence Association Executive Director Ray Nagel.

Each year, more than 400 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism receive Independence Association services throughout Maine.

“Individuals learn skills and receive tailored personal supports,” the release states. “Families benefit from the supports that help both them and their relatives live most effectively in their communities. Communities benefit from engaging inclusively with people who could otherwise become isolated and marginalized.”

The $250,000 Campaign for Independence & Growth is the first major gifts campaign in the 54-year-old organization’s history. It aims to build capacity for Independence Association to continue meeting needs beyond what services reimbursements provide. Goals include:

Expanding housing opportunities for people with disabilities who are aging in place;

Extending arts programming to additional communities;

Expanding wellness programming

Maintaining a well-trained, high-quality staff

Expanding the ability to provide specialized treatments, including physical, occupational and speech-language therapy.

Campaign donations may be made online (independenceassociation.org/donate) or by check mailed to: Independence Association, 3 Industrial Pkwy, Brunswick, ME 04011. For gifts of stock or other securities, contact Carlene Hill Byron at (207) 504-5822.

