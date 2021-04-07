BRUNSWICK – On April 4, 2021, Josephine Hornor Belknap, 91, died at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Jo was the daughter of Virginia Farabough Hornor and Dr. Albert Aurelius Hornor, sister of the late Ann Hornor Cutter, mother of Lydia Belknap Duff (Charlie) of Baltimore, Md., Ellen Lamont Belknap (Mark Jordan) of Portland, and Abby Belknap Krueger (Neil) of Boston Mass., grandmother of Robert Duff and Peter and William Jordan, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. Born and raised in Brookline, Mass., she was a graduate of the Winsor School and Mount Holyoke College. She lived in New York City for almost 50 years. Energetically, with humor and creativity, she taught math, raised children, baked bread, drew, and sculpted. A dedicated cellist, she played in chamber ensembles until three years ago. With her husband, the late Robert L. Belknap, she designed and built a house on Cliff Island, Maine, shepherded the family through a sabbatical year in Soviet Moscow, and welcomed friends and extended family to their home. In 1994 she moved to Brunswick where she supported and was supported by her neighbors in Willow Grove, by the spirited community of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and by her family. She was a Companion of the Holy Cross and frequent visitor to Adelynrood. We miss and love her. A memorial service is planned for September 2021. Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIf you wish to donate in Jo’s memory suggestions are: The Cliff Island LibraryCliff Island, ME 04019 orSt. Paul’s Episcopal Church27 Pleasant St.Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book