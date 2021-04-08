Ryan Lenwood Gilley 1987 – 2021 SCARBOROUGH – Ryan Lenwood Gilley- loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, boyfriend, and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home in Scarborough. He was 33 years old and a production supervisor at Texas Instruments. As we sat down with heavy hearts to write this, we all came up with the same word to describe Ryancompassionate! He took on everyone’s pain and hurt as his own, and perhaps that all became too heavy to hold. He was born on June 26, 1987 to Darry and Shelly Gilley. He was the baby, with three older sisters who loved him fiercely, and drove him crazy. Ryan graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 2005 and enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for six years, including three tours in the Iraqi war. After his time in the Air Force, Ryan went on to get his bachelor’s degree at Southern New Hampshire University. He worked at BIW after completing their apprenticeship with Maine Maritime Academy and then moved to Scarborough with this loves Jess and dog Henry to start his life and career at Texas Instruments. Everyone who knew Ryan, loved Ryan. His laugh was infectious. You could always count on him for a full belly laugh- his quick wit and sarcasm running deep in the family, with nieces and nephews taking after Uncle Ryan. He was always looking for the next adventure, unless it involved heights, roller coasters, or clowns. Truly a man of his word, Ryan would give the shirt off his back, the food off his plate, or money from his wallet if it meant someone could be helped. He lived with passion and an intense sense of empathy, but also was subject to depression, often finding things overwhelming to carry. He will forever be loved and missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his parents; his long-time girlfriend, Jess Watson; his older sisters, Tonya Owen and partner Jason Kramer, Ashley Owen and partner James Bouchard, and Nikki Benner and husband Levi; paternal grandfather, Jay Gilley and partner Eunice Reynolds, maternal grandmother, Marion Owen; and many aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; cousins; friends- too many to count but all invaluable. He was predeceased by paternal grandmother, Beverly Stilphen; cousin, Jerry Coffin; uncles, Lenny and Timmy; baby cousin, Isabella; as well as many brothers in arms. This last year has been brutal for all of us, especially for those with PTSD and similar conditions. Please, please reach out to your people. You are not alone. Veterans Crisis Line/National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Travis Mills Foundation or find a way to give back to veterans.

