Horace “Hoddy” E. D. Edwards 1941 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Horace “Hoddy” E. D. Edwards, 79, formerly of Woolwich, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth. He was born in Island Falls on Sept. 25, 1941, a son of Lawrence R. and Elva A. (DeWitt) Edwards. He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1959 and entered U. S. Air Force. He attended Husson College in Bangor and was employed at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks. He was a big Bob Dillon fan as well as a New England sports fan. He enjoyed ice fishing and loved traveling. He is survived by his brother Larry Edwards and his wife Elaine of Portland, his sister Verna L. Cornish of Dresden, half-brother Royden Hunt and his wife Maryjane of Island Falls, half-sister Rhonda Landon of Texas; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one half-brother, Lawrence Edwards Jr. and one half-sister, Natalie LeVeille. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the: Good Shephard Food Bank P.O. Box 1807 Auburn, 04211-1807 or at http://www.gsfb.org

