Arlene K. Boulette 1943 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Arlene K. Boulette, 77 of Coombs Road, died peacefully Thursday April 8, 2021, at her home, with her husband by her side. She was born in Jefferson, Iowa on Dec. 31, 1943, the daughter of Mildred and Howard Crabb. She attended school in Guthrie Center, Iowa and was a 1961 graduate of Guthrie Center High School. Arlene received a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics from Iowa State Univ in 1966. On May 11, 1968, she married Tom Boulette. Arlene enjoyed genealogy, sewing, quilting, dancing, and reading. She was an amazing homemaker and worked for periods of time as a teacher, librarian, and salesperson at a fabric store. She and Tom, often with family members, enjoyed winter trips to Aruba for the past 34 years. She was a member of All Saints Parish, celebrating at St. Charles and St. Katherine’s churches. Surviving is her husband of 52 years, E. Thomas Boulette; daughter, Sue Dustin and granddaughter, Khanh of Normal, Illinois; son, Tim Twofoot Boulette and his wife Brianna of Brooklyn, New York; daughter, Deb Taylor and her husband Dave and granddaughter, Chelsea of Wiscasset; daughter, Jen Boulette and granddaughter, Zaia Gonzalez of Bridgeport, Connecticut; daughter, Jess Frazier and her husband Tom and grandsons Theodwin, Raedweald, and Cynewulf of Vienna, Maine; and sister, Rita Houge of Kelley, Iowa. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her grandson, Alex. The family is grateful for the love and support of family and friends and wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St. Brunswick. Please know that St. Charles has a 90-person capacity limitation and will be accepting reservations by phone if you plan to attend the funeral Mass in person. For reservations, please call the parish office at 207-725-2624. You can also view the service remotely as it is live streamed To access the Memorial Mass livestream, please use http://www.youtube/KreogPBtouo. This will bring you right to the video. If you have issues, go to https://www.youtube.com/c/AllSaintParish and you will see the Memorial Mass listed under the live now section starting at 10:50 a.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will follow the funeral Mass at Tom and Arlene’s home and details/directions will be available at the Mass. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St. Brunswick, Maine 04011 and/or St. John’s School 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, Maine 04011.

