Rose Mary Caron 1924 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Rose Mary Caron, 96, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on April 8, 2021. She was born May 27, 1924, a daughter of Leon and Etelda (Menard) Belanger in Bath. She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1941. She married Adelard Caron on Oct. 4, 1941, and moved to Brunswick. They were happily married for 52 years. Rose loved drawing and painting. She had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds, especially Pomeranian dogs. Rose was nostalgic and loved to reminisce and share stories of her younger days. Rose was a devout Catholic and a wonderful cook. Her passion for both her faith and cooking resulted in a job where, for 14 years, she prepared all the meals for the priests at St. John’s Rectory. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Adelard; sisters, Alice Belanger, Laura Bergeron, Sarah Snowden, Jennie Belanger, Lillian Perkins and Rita St. Pierre; brothers, Joseph and Leon Belanger. Rose leaves behind several nieces and nephews. At Rose’s request there will be no visiting hours. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery later this spring. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chans Hospice for their excellent care and dedication to Rose. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

