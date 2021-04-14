The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host an upcoming workshop on vernal pools.

Springtime Splendor for Amphibians: Vernal Pools of Lilly Pond takes place at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Lilly Pond Community Forest in south Bath.

Stewardship consultant Cheri Brunault will guide participants on the basics of what makes a vernal pool and on the animals that live there.

A vernal pool is a seasonal, fish-free pool of water that provides habitat for a variety of plants and wildlife. Brunault will share information about vernal pools’ ecological significance.

Space is limited. Register by April 22 at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events. Participants must wear a mask and remain six feet apart during the duration of the outdoor program. This is a light rain or shine event and the workshop content is targeted for adults and children 10 years old and older. This event is free and open to the public, made possible by The Merrymeeting Bay Trust and Onion Foundation.

