Maymie Donnell 1932 – 2021 GREENE – Maymie Donnell, 88 years, passed away peacefully at her home on April 10, 2021, where she was surrounded by her loving family. Maymie was born in Valdez, Colo. She was the third of six daughters of Salvatore and Ernesta Barranco. The Barranco family moved to southern California in 1943. Maymie married Lewis Donnell, a navy sailor, in 1950. After he retired, they moved to Woolwich, Maine with their daughters, Elizabeth and Kathleen. Maymie devoted her life to family and God. She was a member of the St. Mary Church of All Saints Parish in Bath for 30 years. After she relocated to Greene, she joined the Prince of Peace Parish, where she loved being a part of the ACTS team and attended mass at Our Lady of the Rosary. Maymie is survived by her daughter Elizabeth, her partner Kevin Berry; granddaughter Kelly and husband Jeremy Lavertu; great-granddaughters Aspen and Annabelle; daughter Kathleen and husband Bill Barlow; sisters, Lillian, Rose Marie and Ernestina; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Lewis, and sisters Clara and Angelina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 14 at Our Lady of the Rosary 131 High St. Sabattus at 11 a.m. She shall be laid to rest at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Augusta Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn. Please visit http://www.thefortingroup.com to leave heart felt condolences to Maymie’s family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Androscoggin Hospice Attn: Development Office 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240 or at Androscoggin.org/donate

Guest Book