A 90-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland after her van rolled over on Mere Point Road in Brunswick Thursday.

Police officers found the Honda van upside down near 288 Mere Point Road shortly before 2 p.m. Brunswick firefighters freed the driver, Eleanore Berry of Brunswick. The road was closed to traffic for about an hour.

Berry was driving south on Mere Point Road and drifted over the center line into the left side ditch and hit a tree, according to police. The vehicle rolled over and stopped in the northbound travel lane. Police believe Berry fell asleep while driving. She was wearing a safety belt.

Initially, Berry was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with minor injuries, according to police. A Maine Med spokesperson later confirmed the woman was transferred to Portland Thursday evening when her condition worsened.

