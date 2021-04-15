Employees at Regional School Unit 5 will be getting a $300 bonus this year to make up for hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RSU 5 Board of Directors, which serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham, unanimously approved the motion on Wednesday.
“We’ve considered ourselves a leader around the state in terms of our model and bringing as many kids back to five days a week as we could as quickly as we could,” board member Maddy Vertenten said. “We’ve asked our staff to really bear the brunt of that quick thinking, so I know that bonuses are atypical in a union environment, but I would love to see us lead there as well.”
RSU 5 has 408 employees, not including substitute teachers or coaches. The gift — which is made up of unused budget funding — totals around $145,000.
“This year has been just outrageous, and we did change things on them quickly and sometimes against … what they’ve wanted,” board member Lindsey Furtney said.
In late March, the decision to bring Freeport High School students back for full-time in-person learning stirred up controversy within the school community.
A survey of teachers at the time reported that 71% preferred either a later date or did not wish to return fully in-person at all.
This story will be updated.
