Mary Allen Chaisson 1945 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Mary Allen Chaisson, 75, passed away at home on April 8, 2021. Born August, 20, 1945 in Bridgton, the daughter of Earland (Zeke) and Margaret Allen. Mary grew up in Bridgton and graduated Fryeburg Academy in 1963. She graduated Colby Sawyer Junior College in 1965. In 1972, she received her B.A. in Fine Arts, at the Corcoran School of Arts, George Washington University. She attended many workshops at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle. In 1966, Mary married Joseph M. Chaisson from Brunswick. Mary lived in Maine most of her life. She was proud of her family roots in the state since the 1770s. Mary’s world was art. She was an accomplished artist and worked in many art forms until she settled on Textile Arts. Her Art Quilts were shown in galleries and juried national shows. Mary’s other passion was downhill skiing. She raced in high school and college and had skied at 39 ski areas in the U.S. and Canada. When the snow left, Mary hiked. She was an avid gardener. She loved turning the food she had grown into a fabulous meal. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Chaisson of Harpswell; their son, John and his wife Katherine and their children Lachlan and Grace, all of Philadelphia; her sister, Judith Austin and her husband Noel Austin of Placitas, N.M., her sister, Nancy Stretch and her husband Marc Stretch, of Bridgton; as well as many in-laws; nieces; great-nieces; nephews; great-nephews; and cousins. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . It was Mary’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to The Maine Ski Museum 256 Main St. Kingfield, ME 04947 or Maine Fiber Arts 13 Main St. Topsham, ME 04086

