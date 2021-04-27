Jamie Lee Hardy 1960 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – On Tuesday April 20, 2021, Jamie Lee Hardy, a loving sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord her Savior. Jamie was born on June 20, 1960 in Lewiston, to Starr (Russell) Hardy. She grew up in Lisbon Falls with her two older sisters Judy and Linda and their younger brother Mike. She went to the Word of Life Bible Institute in New York for college and was a counselor in the summers for Word of Life and that’s when she became a cheerleading coach for the first time. Her love for good quality furniture led to her career as a furniture sales woman. She ended her career at Bedderrest in 2019 after over 20 years of dedicated work. “J-cheese” was an active member of the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church and had many roles including cheering coach, youth group leader, and event planner. Her love for people made her a great mentor to many. She planned and decorated for many weddings and baby showers, always going above and beyond but she would tell you the end result was always worth it. Traveling was her passion and taking her nieces and nephews on vacation brought great joy to her life. Her favorite travel partners were her mother and her three nieces that she considered daughters. The love she had for her family was unmeasurable. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Jamie was welcomed in Heaven by her mother, Grandparents Russell and Hardy, nieces Keri and Penny, bonus brother Bub, and church mother Joanne. She leaves behind her siblings; church father Dick; nephew Allie and family, nephew Jimmy and family, nieces Katelyn and Kayla; her roommates Jamalyn, Devin, Cody, and Willow; along with many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

