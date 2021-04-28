Beginning Monday, May 3, Bath City Bus will resume Monday to Friday service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and increase capacity to six riders at a time. Appointments will no longer be required except to request pickup at an unscheduled stop or to request transportation to Mid Coast Hospital.

To request special pickup or Mid Coast Hospital service, please call 207-443-8363 (TTY users dial 711). For route information, visit cityofbath.com/CityBus.

