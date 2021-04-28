The Bath Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee and the Bath Parks and Recreation Department are inviting residents in May to celebrate National Bicycle Month, as designated by the League of American Cyclists. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, with assistance from the Parks and Recreation Department, will offer three guided bicycle rides.

On Saturday, May 15 the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee will lead a 10-12-mile-ride through West Bath and northern Bath for experienced riders. Participants should have had a few miles on their bike this spring and be comfortable with a couple of moderate hills. Plan on an hour and a half of riding time. The ride leader is Kevin Shute.

“The Get Back on Your Bike Ride” lead by Robert McChesney will take place on Saturday, May 22. This ride is intended for riders who may be a bit leery of riding on the road, or haven’t been on their bike in a while. This is an hour-long ride.

A Family Ride will take place Saturday, May 29. Riders should have some experience riding on the road and children must be accompanied by an adult. Some basic skills will be covered prior to venturing out on the road for a short ride.

The departure for all rides is at 9:30 a.m. from the Bath Recreation Department office located at 4 Sheridan Road.

Maine CDC requires that participants wear masks when not on their bikes, have 20 feet of separation when riding and 6 feet of separation when stopped. In addition, riders must wear a helmet, observe the rules of the road, use hand signals, and wear bright, visible clothing.

All rides are free, and limited to 12 riders. Cyclists must pre-register on-line at bathrecreation.com. For more information contact the Bath Parks and Recreation at 443-8360.

