Robert “Bobby” Andrew Berry 1962 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Robert Andrew Berry, 59, of Mere Point Road, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, after a brief stay in Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath. Bobby suffered from Parkinson’s Disease related to head trauma from a childhood accident. He was born in Lewiston, Jan. 6, 1962, the loving son of Robert S. Jr. and Eleanore Karkos Berry. The family moved to Hinesburg, Vt., and Bobby attended Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax. He was a 1980 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School where he was the assistant manager of the baseball team. Bobby loved M&M’s and had many collector’s items given to him by family and friends. He loved attending Sunday Mass and before his accident said “he wanted to be a priest.” Surviving are his parents, Bob and Eleanore Berry of Brunswick. Two sisters: Katheryn Poland of New Bedford, Mass., and Susan and her husband Michael Murray of Bristol, Conn.; two uncles, Andy Karkos, of Maryland, and uncle-godfather, Norman Karkos and his wife Lillian of Lisbon Falls. Four aunts: Marilyn Keamy of Lisbon Falls, Marjorie O’Donnell of Newbern, N.C., Janis Harris of Sunset Center, Fla., and Patricia Soboleski, of Litchfield and seven nieces and three nephews and many cousins. Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Topsham. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made “In Memory of Robert A. Berry” to St. Charles Borromeo Church- All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St. Brunswick, ME, 04011 or to Chans Hospice 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

