Alberto Frederick Lilley 1932 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Alberto Frederick Lilley, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2021, with his family by his side, after a long battle with dementia at Winship Green Center of Health and Rehabilitation. Freddie was born in Crystal on Jan. 31, 1932, the son of Sidney B. Lilley and Rose (Hafford) Lilley. Freddie is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sylvia (Guiggey) Lilley, who was holding his hand right to the end; four children, Joni McCourt and her husband, Tony, of Bowdoin, Beth Pelkey and husband, Kenny, of Stacyville, Mike and his wife, Toni, of Monticello, and Eva Lilley of Pittsfield; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Freddie is also survived by his loving sister, Alice McMannus of Symra Mills; and several special nieces and nephews. In earlier years Freddie and his wife enjoyed playing cards with Alice and her husband, Stuart. He was predeceased by three brothers, Charles, Sidney and Kenneth; and four sisters, Marjorie, Fannie, Addie and Joyce. Freddie was a Korean War Veteran; and was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star. He was a hard worker at the Sherman Lumber Company, starting with a work horse, then owned a skidder. He finished as a hardwood flooring grader until his retirement. After his retirement he returned as a night watchman. In his earlier years he was an avid horseshoe player, spending many Sunday afternoons at Howard Guiggeys for tournaments. He loved his farm animals; we can see him tending them in heaven. We wish to thank the staff at Winship Green for all the care and hours spent with him while we could not be there, especially Angel and Lisa for always sending us photos and text – they meant the world to us. Many thanks to Constellation Health Services for your comforting words during our loss. No service will be held, per his request. Our family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Winship Green Center Resident Council fund to be dedicated towards a garden bench and plaque in honor of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Fred. Winship Green Center Resident Council Fund 51 Winship St. Bath, ME 04530

