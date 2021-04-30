Niles Richard Quinn 1977 – 2021 BATH – It is with immense sadness that the family of Niles Quinn announce his passing on April 11, 2021. Niles was born in Minnesota on Sept. 10, 1977 with a head of hair that didn’t lay flat for at least a year. Niles was an extremely hard worker from a very young age and that never wavered. He had a compassion for any soul and was willing to help anyone, at anytime, with anything. A true McGyver, Niles had an uncanny ability to fix almost anything. As a fun spirited guy, you could often find Niles playing a schoolyard prank on those closest to him. Niles is predeceased by his son, Colin Quinn. Niles leaves behind his children, Alexis “Lex” Quinn of Colorado, Tyler Brady of Bath, Kyle Brady of Bath, Ian, Christopher, Ashley, Isabella “Bella”, Nicholas, and Matthew Brady of Harpswell and Dalilah Quinn of Bath. He is survived by his parents, John Quinn of Minnesota and Alice Quinn of Woolwich; his siblings, John “David” Quinn of Warren, Lorraine “Rainy” Miller of North Dakota, Lisa Quinn-Perez of Minnesota, Michelle Danielson of Minnesota, James Quinn of Lewiston and Chloe Quinn of Biddeford; his wife, Jaclyn Beaton-Quinn of Bath; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins. Gone far too soon, Niles will be deeply missed by those fortunate enough to know him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence message to his family, please visit desmondfuneralhome.com

