A South Portland man faces a felony drug trafficking charge after he was reported for an alleged theft and arrested Friday outside Brunswick’s Hannaford .

Police said Jarrod Reynolds, 38, had a warrant for his arrest out of Portland after failing to appear in court for an additional drug trafficking charge. After receiving a report that he had allegedly stolen a flashlight from the Hannaford on Elm Street, Brunswick officers arrested Reynolds around 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot.

Police charged Reynolds with theft, searched him and allegedly found fentanyl. Reynolds was charged with trafficking based on the amount and the way the drugs were packaged, police said.

Unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs is a Class B crime punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Police would not specify the quantity of fentanyl they found. Reynolds was also charged with operating while his was license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Police said Reynolds made his $500 bail and has an impending court date of July 20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: