Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will hold virtual public office hours at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 via Zoom. The event also will be livestreamed to Facebook.
Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.
Vitelli will give updates on her work on various policy committees and of the Legislature’s work more broadly. To register, visit tinyurl.com/SenVitelliMayOfficeHours. Questions can be shared live on the Zoom or can be submitted ahead of time at tinyurl.com/QuestionsForSenVitelli. To RSVP on Facebook, visit fb.me/e/1kMZnbNRu, and to follow along on Facebook Live visit facebook.com/SenatorVitelli.
