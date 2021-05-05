Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s final scheduled presentation of their 24th annual Winter Speaker Series, River History & the New Environmental Movement, features river historian Scot McFarlane. This event will be held via Zoom and registration is accessible via hyperlink at fomb.org. The event takes place Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
McFarlane is a river historian who collaborates with environmental organizations to tell their rivers’ history. A graduate of Bowdoin College, Scot spent two summers studying the ecology of Merrymeeting Bay. This presentation explores how river history can contribute to a new environmental movement in the 21st century, according to Friends.
