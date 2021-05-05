The Brunswick Rotary Club named community volunteer and advocate David Knight a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow on May 3.

Knight has been active with the Brunswick Downtown Association since 2007, serving as the secretary of the Board of Directors and now serves as an honorary member. He was recognized as the association’s Volunteer of the Year in 2019.

Knight has served on the development committee of People Plus — the Brunswick-area senior center — since 2004.

In recent years he has served as a member of the Nathaniel Davis Fund Committee for the town of Brunswick. Members of the Davis Fund Committee are responsible for recommending projects to the town council and meets with representatives of each organization requesting funds.

Knight served on the organizing committee for the Brunswick Veteran’s Plaza from 2018 through 2020, helping to raise funds that led to the construction of the plaza in downtown Brunswick.

In addition to Knight, nine other Paul Harris Fellow awards were presented at the Club’s regular weekly meeting on May 3. Other recipients included Steve Baldwin, Larry Bernstein, Lennie Burke, Allison Chapman, Curt Dale Clark, Don Kniseley, Dick Morrell, Dee Perry and Jerry Reese.

