Roland H. Gosselin 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Roland H. Gosselin, 94, of Avita Brunswick, 89 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick, passed away quietly in his sleep Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Brunswick April 21, 1927, the son of Raoul and Rose Lambert Gosselin. He attended St. John’s Catholic School, graduated from St. Francis Prep in Biddeford, and was studying at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. before being called into active duty in the U.S. Army on Sept. 25, 1945. He was honorably discharged from the Army on Feb. 9, 1947. After his discharge from the Army he joined his father and uncle in the family furniture business, F.J. Gosselin and Sons Furniture. He later went on to purchase the business which became R.H. Gosselin Furniture, Inc. On July 4, 1951 he married the love of his life June Marion Pelletier. They were married nearly 70 years. Roland enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and especially his flower gardens. Roland was a former member of the St. John’s School Board, and also a former member of the Brunswick Lions Club and Brunswick Rotary. Roland is survived by his wife June Gosselin of Brunswick; daughters, Bridget Sigler and her husband David of Mena, Ariz.; Christina Daley and her husband William of Stevensville, Md.; and Suzanne Azzara of Nobleboro, sons, Daniel and his wife Diana of Brunswick, David and his wife Sandra of Topsham, and Peter of Bath. Roland is also survived by a sister, Pauline Souza of Columbia, Md. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be held Monday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s the Baptist Church-All Saints Parish, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Interment will be at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mount Vernon Avenue, Augusta. Per CDC guidelines mask are required and social distancing will be in effect. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org 383 U.S. Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074 Or 207-772-0115

