The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host Professor Aram Calhoun from the University of Maine for an online lecture on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. about the importance of vernal pools.

Each spring, water pools in areas of Maine’s landscape, creating vernal pools. This habitat makes it possible for wood frogs, spotted and blue-spotted salamanders and fairy shrimp to survive.

The presentation will touch on the ecology of these systems as well as actions that can be taken to support vernal pools and the creatures that live in them.

Calhoun is a professor of wetland ecology in the University of Maine’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology and has been researching, teaching, and sharing information about vernal pools for more than 25 years.

Registration is free and required in order to receive a Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign-up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

