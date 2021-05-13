The American Red Cross Northern New England Region has announced the following blood donation opportunities:

Bath

May 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

June 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

Bowdoin

May 25, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main St.

Bowdoinham

June 9, noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St.

Brunswick

May 19, 1-6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row

May 20, noon to 5 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road

May 24, noon to 5 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave.

June 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive

June 7, noon to 5 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave.

June 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road

Freeport

May 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.

June 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.

Harpswell

May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road

Lisbon

May 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave.

Topsham

May 26, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

June 1, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road

June 2, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

West Bath

May 21, 1-6 p.m., West Bath Fire Dept, 192 State Road

