The American Red Cross Northern New England Region has announced the following blood donation opportunities:
Bath
May 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.
June 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.
Bowdoin
May 25, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main St.
Bowdoinham
June 9, noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St.
Brunswick
May 19, 1-6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row
May 20, noon to 5 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road
May 24, noon to 5 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave.
June 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive
June 7, noon to 5 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave.
June 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road
Freeport
May 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.
June 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.
Harpswell
May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road
Lisbon
May 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave.
Topsham
May 26, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way
June 1, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road
June 2, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way
West Bath
May 21, 1-6 p.m., West Bath Fire Dept, 192 State Road
