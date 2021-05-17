The Bath trolley will resume modified service this summer beginning Friday, May 28. Plexiglass shields have been installed to protect trolley patrons, masking is required, and ridership will be limited to 13 people, according to an announcement from the city.

The trolley, named “Charlie,” will make its first appearance on Saturday, May 15, offering free rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Spring into Summer, a downtown community event hosted by Main Street Bath. Regular service will begin on Friday, May 28, from 5-9 p.m.

Typical hours of operation are:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:45-3:15 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

The fare for a one-way trolley ride is $1 per person. Annual membership with unlimited riding privileges is available for $20 by calling 207-443-8363.

For more information, visit cityofbath.com/trolley

