The body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was discovered in Northwood, New Hampshire, last week, according to a statement from the Northwood Police Department.

Valcourt was found in a stream by someone walking their dog in the woods off of Old Pittsfield Road, according to police.

“The manner and cause of death are still pending further investigation,” Northwood Police Chief Glen Drolet wrote in a May 17 Facebook post. He said police don’t believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact the Northwood Police Department at (603) 942-8284.

No further information was available as of Monday afternoon.

